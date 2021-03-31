Toyota 86 JDM Widebody Looks Like a Gundam Ferrari Testarossa Mix

The Toyota 86 is pretty old, and we're on the verge of getting a new one. But the amount of expression still possible with this sports coupe is mind-blowing. Just check out this widebody conversion by Japanese tuner 326 Power.
The highlights of this kit include rear fenders that add about 8 inches to either side, minty wheels with spiky nuts, stretched-out tires, bamboo-speer exhaust tips, and a wing that would obviously be too wide for a regular 86. Can you believe there are at least three of these conversions?
You can look at this thing for hours and not understand why it's shaped the way it is. Surely, it has nothing to do with going fast, since that camber will smalls the tires into the fenders over the smallest pothole. So it's a statement, one which is difficult to decipher.
When it came out last year, we suggested the kit was a tribute to Ferrari Testarossa, the legendary supercar with fins down the sides. While the 86 does indeed have the potential to turn potatoes into french fries with its slicer-like appendices, we think it's connected to a common Japanese pop culture element: giant Gundam robots.
I've watched just one Gundam series, which was probably the worst one of them all. And that automatically makes me an expert on the subject, entitled to have complex opinions which connect to the world of cars.
At its core, Gundam works just like Transformers. You watch the show, love the giant robots making "pew pew" sounds, and decide to buy some collector's edition toys worth $500. But there's also a deep plot moving the robot fights along, often based on real-world politics and issues like poverty and war victims.
And this Toyota kit looks just like the most famous Gundam of them all, the RX-78. It's the one they made to full scale and is a 40-year-old design.
You can look at this thing for hours and not understand why it's shaped the way it is. Surely, it has nothing to do with going fast, since that camber will smalls the tires into the fenders over the smallest pothole. So it's a statement, one which is difficult to decipher.
When it came out last year, we suggested the kit was a tribute to Ferrari Testarossa, the legendary supercar with fins down the sides. While the 86 does indeed have the potential to turn potatoes into french fries with its slicer-like appendices, we think it's connected to a common Japanese pop culture element: giant Gundam robots.
I've watched just one Gundam series, which was probably the worst one of them all. And that automatically makes me an expert on the subject, entitled to have complex opinions which connect to the world of cars.
At its core, Gundam works just like Transformers. You watch the show, love the giant robots making "pew pew" sounds, and decide to buy some collector's edition toys worth $500. But there's also a deep plot moving the robot fights along, often based on real-world politics and issues like poverty and war victims.
And this Toyota kit looks just like the most famous Gundam of them all, the RX-78. It's the one they made to full scale and is a 40-year-old design.