New Suzuki Dzire Looks Like a Cute Swift Sedan in Official Video

Nowadays, the segment is shrinking, as compact sedans are associated with Uber drivers and compact SUVs have taken over. However, Suzuki doesn't have anything to worry about with the all-new Dzire looking more premium than all its key rivals.The previous two generations of the Dzire had serious design problems. The trunk wasn't properly integrated into the shape of the car, and it looked like an afterthought. However, Suzuki recognized the importance of this model and we think the problem was fixed. They worked so hard to differentiate it that they dropped the Swift from the name altogether.From the front, the Dzire looks more premium but less sporty than the Swift, thanks to extra chrome trim and softer features. The smoother design continues down the sides where we see the suspension is a little bit taller: 163mm ground clearance. At the back, you can notice that it's about 40mm wider than its predecessor, and that translates to a bit more room inside.In the video, we see an all-black interior. However, you can have beige at the bottom with a strip of faux wood separating the two like in a 1980s Jaguar. We don't like it, but that shouldn't stop you from buying one.Under the hood is a familiar engine displacing 1,248cc. They call it a 1.3-liter and that should tell you that it's once again a diesel mill sourced from Fiat. You get 75and 190 Nm of torque that's available with a 5-speed automatic. The new platform makes it 50kg lighter than the old car at 860kg base, so it's reasonably responsive. There's also an 86 HP 1.2-liter gasoline engine available.