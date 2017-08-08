autoevolution

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Previewed Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

8 Aug 2017, 6:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As far as subcompact-sized hot hatchbacks are concerned, the Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS are up there at the top of the food chain. The Swift Sport, meanwhile, doesn’t mean to challenge the status quo. And that’s perfectly fine.
8 photos
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport2018 Suzuki Swift Sport2018 Suzuki Swift Sport2018 Suzuki Swift Sport2018 Suzuki Swift Sport2018 Suzuki Swift Sport2018 Suzuki Swift Sport
What Suzuki is trying to do with the all-new Swift in Sport attire isn’t to bring the hot hatchback wars to the establishment, but to better its previous effort in this segment. One way the Japanese automaker will better itself is through turbocharging, with the newcomer packing a 1.4-liter Boosterjet four-pot.

Yet to be detailed by Suzuki, the turbocharged engine can also be found in the Vitara S sport utility vehicle. In the latter application, it’s good for 140 metric horsepower (103 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 220 Nm (162 pound-feet) of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. That’s sensibly more than the free-breathing 1.6-liter in the old Swift Sport, especially in terms of torque.

From the official photos released by Suzuki prior to the all-new Swift Sport’s debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the rev counter features a redline that begins at 5,500 rpm, which is 500 revolutions per minute short from what the Vitara S prides itself on. To the Sport’s defense, the new model will reportedly weigh less than 900 kilograms, probably as little as 870 kilos (1,918 pounds) as per the most optimistic reports.

Combined with the 1.4-liter turbo powerplant, the lightness makes the Swift Sport an enticing proposition in a segment where the Clio RS tips the scales at 1,204 kilograms (2,654 pounds). Speaking of the French yardstick, bear in mind the Swift Sport is equipped with a short-throw manual instead of a dry-clutch EDC transmission. And that, for what it’s worth, signals Suzuki’s intent to offer a genuine driver’s car instead of just another hot hatch.

If Suzuki manages to price its newcomer realistically and broadly in line with the old generation, you can bet the Swift Sport will be a hit with European customers in the market from something different from the norm.
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport turbo Suzuki Swift Sport hot hatchback suzuki swift 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Suzuki
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern