New Skoda Roadiaq Concept Announced As Mobile Office Camper Van

Skoda announced its intention to turn the Enyaq electric crossover into a mobile office camper van in March, and now we also know its name: the Roadiaq.
Said to underline "the adventurous spirit of modern explorers" with the brand's "Let's Explore" slogan, it is being developed by 29 vocational students from the Skoda Apprenticeship Center in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, supported by their teachers and specialists from different Skoda departments, including Design, Production, IT, and Technical Development. The company has also brought in specialists in camper van conversions for this project.
We don't know much about it yet, though the VW Group-owned brand has announced that the overall footprint of the car has remained almost the same. Nevertheless, at 1,966 mm (77.4 in), the Roadiaq is 350 mm (13.8 in) taller than the Enyaq. The new roof was designed to enhance the "space for work and relaxation," the automaker says, so it will be more spacious than the regular Enyaq on which it builds.
Other highlights of the new concept include solar cells that generate energy for the living compartment. Moreover, the Roadiaq can be plugged in at an external power supply at campsites. Sketches released earlier this year reveal a one-person bed mounted behind the front sports seats, as well as additional storage under it and a small integrated kitchen. A large screen was also visible, and this is likely a TV set. The infotainment display takes center stage on the dashboard, and it is impossible to tell whether we're looking at the stock unit or not.
Skoda also speaks of a permanent internet connection and a tailgate-attached tent to enhance the living quarters. Sustainable materials were used throughout the cabin on different parts, including the seat covers. The one-of-a-kind vehicle will be unveiled later this month, and the exact day will probably be announced shortly.
The Roadiaq is the car marque's ninth concept made by their vocational students. The Citijet was unveiled in 2014 and was based on the Citigo. A pickup version of the Fabia supermini followed it one year later as the Funstar Concept and the Rapid Spaceback was turned into the Atero Coupe in 2016. In 2017, Skoda introduced the Element featuring Citigo-e iV underpinnings. The Karoq came next as an open-top unique proposal named the Sunroq, followed by the Mountiaq (Kodiaq) and the Slavia Spider (Scala).
The latest Skoda concept made by its vocational students dates back to last year, and it was named the Afriq. The rally-inspired study was a heavily modified Kamiq and had a very clever feature that could extract drinking water from the air, purifying it multiple times. This system allowed it to up to 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of fresh water daily.
We don't know much about it yet, though the VW Group-owned brand has announced that the overall footprint of the car has remained almost the same. Nevertheless, at 1,966 mm (77.4 in), the Roadiaq is 350 mm (13.8 in) taller than the Enyaq. The new roof was designed to enhance the "space for work and relaxation," the automaker says, so it will be more spacious than the regular Enyaq on which it builds.
Other highlights of the new concept include solar cells that generate energy for the living compartment. Moreover, the Roadiaq can be plugged in at an external power supply at campsites. Sketches released earlier this year reveal a one-person bed mounted behind the front sports seats, as well as additional storage under it and a small integrated kitchen. A large screen was also visible, and this is likely a TV set. The infotainment display takes center stage on the dashboard, and it is impossible to tell whether we're looking at the stock unit or not.
Skoda also speaks of a permanent internet connection and a tailgate-attached tent to enhance the living quarters. Sustainable materials were used throughout the cabin on different parts, including the seat covers. The one-of-a-kind vehicle will be unveiled later this month, and the exact day will probably be announced shortly.
The Roadiaq is the car marque's ninth concept made by their vocational students. The Citijet was unveiled in 2014 and was based on the Citigo. A pickup version of the Fabia supermini followed it one year later as the Funstar Concept and the Rapid Spaceback was turned into the Atero Coupe in 2016. In 2017, Skoda introduced the Element featuring Citigo-e iV underpinnings. The Karoq came next as an open-top unique proposal named the Sunroq, followed by the Mountiaq (Kodiaq) and the Slavia Spider (Scala).
The latest Skoda concept made by its vocational students dates back to last year, and it was named the Afriq. The rally-inspired study was a heavily modified Kamiq and had a very clever feature that could extract drinking water from the air, purifying it multiple times. This system allowed it to up to 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of fresh water daily.