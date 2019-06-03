One-Off Skoda Mountiaq Is One European Pickup We Would Buy

Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

The Mountiaq is the sixth concept car developed by Skoda students over an equal period of time. All are meant, says Carsten Brandes, the head of Skoda Academy, to demonstrate “the superior quality of the professional training at our vocational school.” Traditionally, the European market is not very pickup friendly - with a few exceptions – so seeing a European-made car like this is not something we get to experience every day. And to date we never got to see a Skoda pickup either.That changed this week with the introduction of this car here. Called Mountiaq, the concept is a Kodiaq -based pickup truck designed by a team of 35 apprentices from the Skoda’s Vocational School. It’s not meant to be sold, and it will form the basis for no production model. It’s just a way for apprentices to show what they can do, provided they have the financial and logistic backing they need.The design stage for the pickup startedin 2018 and lasted for about three months and then in January 2019 the actual build began. What resulted is a Sunset Orange car, with 29 cm of ground clearance and a 2.0-liter TSI engine under the hood developing 190 ps.What stands out however in this concept is the care with which the Mountiaq was fitted with all the required tools that would make it a genuine workhorse / off-roader.At the front the car was fitted with a winch and a bull bar; on top sits a light bar, and at the rear the illuminated bed hides storage compartments for tools and equipment.Inside, there’s the carmaker’s Columbus infotainment system, 320-watt speakers, a 2,000-watt amplifier and a 2,000-watt subwoofer.The Mountiaq is the sixth concept car developed by Skoda students over an equal period of time. All are meant, says Carsten Brandes, the head of Skoda Academy, to demonstrate “the superior quality of the professional training at our vocational school.”

