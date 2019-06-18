autoevolution
 

New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in Traffic, Shows Wide Posterior

18 Jun 2019, 10:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Now that Porsche has introduced the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder (the Boxster part of the nameplate is no longer here), we can bring our attention back to the 992, as the new Turbo is preparing to make its debut.
We've been featuring 992 Turbo spy media for quite a while now, with the traffic sighting in the social media post below being an example as good as any.

Note that while the test car we have here sports a modest active rear wing, the leaked image showcasing the new Turbo probably portrays the car with the Aerokit on - judging by the noticeable difference the Carrera Aerokit makes, this is no surprise.

Regardless, the wider presence of the 992 Carrera is taken even further by the Turbo, with the generous hips of this 992 Turbo prototype being obvious. Heck, the rear axle of this tester might be as wide as that of the 991.2 GT2 RS.

On the tech front, the German automotive producer is hiding everything in plain sight, namely under that engine cover.

We're expecting Zuffenhausen to retire the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six heart of the replaced model with an all-new unit, all in the pursuit of efficiency.

On the gearbox front, the Turbo should once again land in PDK-only form, albeit with the supercar sporting a specific incarnation of the new eight-speed gearbox.

The rumor mill also talks about the Turbo S badge becoming the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has happens with the Panamera and the Cayenne. However, we might have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp to find out if such forum chat is true.

Meanwhile, we can expect the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo to show up by the end of the year. Then again, this won't be the next eighth-generation Neunelfer derivative to land, with that title probably going to the base Carrera.


 
 
 
 
Hips ✔️

