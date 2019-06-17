autoevolution
 

New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Shows Up on Nurburgring, Gets Closer To Production

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, the official introduction of the 992-generation 911 GT3 is approaching quickly. Prototypes are now doing their thing in production trim, but this only proves how brilliant the German automotive producer is at concealing the details of the upcoming model in plain sight.
Let's take the Neunelfer GT3 test car in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, for instance. This test was recently caught on camera while doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the tester unsurprisingly being pushed hard.

Of course, there are obvious clues here, with the most important being the voice of the naturally aspirated motor (hooray!). Then we have the aero, which is clearly more aggressive than the one on the outgoing 991.2 GT3.

In fact, the more radical aero is required, now that the 992 Carrera can be gifted with that "baby GT3-look" Aerokit.

However, this is where the mystery starts. For instance, how will that rear wing look once the black bits surrounding it are gone?

Here's another question: will the manual tranny be kept in the game? Judging by the success of the three-pedal setup (this went missing for the 991.1 and returned on the 991.2, remember?) the answer should by positive.

Speaking of which, the appearance on a "wingless" 992 GT3 prototype has led us to believe the Touring Package is also here to stay. But can we be sure? And will it once again be offered as a manual-only affair?

Last, but certainly not least, will the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 become a member of the sub-7 Nurburgring club? With the current GT3 requiring 7:12.7 for the task and the generation change bringing a serious performance boost for the Carrera S, it looks like it.

We should receive our answers and much more within the next twelve months (expect the 992 GT3 to hit the US market as a 2021 model).

