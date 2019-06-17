autoevolution
 

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Aerokit Spotted in Traffic, Looks Amazing

Walk into a showroom these days and you'll notice that even the average family sedan packs a few aggressive styling cues. And we can say the same about the expansion of personalization options, as even budget cars allow owners to pick a few standout colors and materials these days. As such, it doesn't come as a surprise that Porsche, whose list of optional extras can best be described as drug-level addictive, is offering 992 Neunelfer buyers a wider range of options - I'm referring to the Carrera Aerokit here.
2020 Porsche 911 vs Corvette Grand Sport
Back in the day, fixed rear wings such as the one we have here used to be reserved for GT cars - the demo car we have here has been spotted in front of the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart.

The machine also packs the Sport Design rear fascia (check out the color-coded bits flanking the exhaust tips) and we can probably say the same about the front apron and side skirts.

For now, the Carrera Aerokit is a factory option, but this will probably be welcomed into the Porsche Tequipment catalog soon, which means owners will be able to retrofit the thing via Porsche dealers.

And when wondering is such a wing actually belongs on a non-GT Neunelfer, one should consider the monumental performance of the eigth-generation 911, among others - here's a review of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S that will tell you all about the go-fast aura of the Porscha.

Now, some of you might be worried about the risk of cannibalization brought by this wing, which does rival that of past GT3s. Well, there's no reason to fret.

That's because the 992 GT3, whose debut is expected to take place within the next twelve months, will go through an aero upgrade of its own.

For instance, the rear wing seen on the new GT3 prototypes looks like it could belong on an RS model.

