2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Aerokit Spotted in Traffic, Looks Amazing

Walk into a showroom these days and you'll notice that even the average family sedan packs a few aggressive styling cues. And we can say the same about the expansion of personalization options, as even budget cars allow owners to pick a few standout colors and materials these days. As such, it doesn't come as a surprise that Porsche, whose list of optional extras can best be described as drug-level addictive, is offering 992 Neunelfer buyers a wider range of options - I'm referring to the Carrera Aerokit here.

5 photos