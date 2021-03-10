New Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted in Exotic Colors: Gulf Blue vs. Python Green

As those who wish to bring the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 into their lives still have a bit of waiting to do, the naturally aspirated wonder that is this rear-engined coupe remains under the spotlight thanks to its exotic range of colors. That's because two new shades have been photographed in the real world recently.
As is the norm, the 992 GT3 eye-candy range consists of four categories: you have the base shades, the metallic ones, the special colors, and the custom color option. The latter grants access to the Paint-to-Sample world handled by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization arm.
The shades we've brought along for today happen to belong to different tiers since Gulf Blue is a PTS shade and therefore outranks Python Green, which is listed as a special hue in the German market configurator (the GT3 isn't available in the U.S. tool yet).
Sure, such matters are important to many Porschephiles since they're part of the brand's culture. However, some enthusiasts chose the attire of their Neunelfers based on appearance rather than criteria such as rarity.
Regardless, the Gulf Blue example was showcased on Instagram by none other than Porsche GT division boss Andreas Preuninger, who recently brought us a Lamborghini-colored example of the GT3 (the hue is dubbed Azzuro Thetys Metallic). And, once again, the machine we have here comes with the optional six-speed manual.
As for the Python Green car, it was spotted racking up some testing miles by rennlist forum member Laffy, and it looks like the Porsche is doing its thing over in Italy.
Of course, the different wheel colors, achieved via the said customization division, also set the 911 GT3s apart. While the former features a Neodyme finish, the latter sports Satin Black shoes.
Speaking of PTS, we'll remind you that when Preuninger showcased that Raging Bull-flavored example, he mentioned an overhaul of the program. That would increase efficiency and allow this to be offered in North America from the very beginning, as opposed to the previous approach, which featured a certain window of production.
