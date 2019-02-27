New Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype Shows Racecar Aerodynamics

We might have to wait until the summer for 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera deliveries to kick off, but we have to admit we're already thinking of 992 specials. And one of the models that are in the pipeline is the GT3.

4 photos



You see, while the 991.2 GT3 featured its predecessor's wing, albeit with this placed in a more aggressive position, the generation change is set to bring a more dramatic downforce update - check out the prototype image that brought us here and you'll understand.



In fact, other spy sessions have allowed us to notice that the new GT3 will also come with an underbody diffuser, just like the one used on the



On the tech front, the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay, with this having been confirmed by the soundtrack of various testers. Fortunately, we can say the same about the optional manual transmission. Of course, the new eight-speed PDK will also be on the menu.



Speaking of which, many aficionados, ourselves included, hope that the German automotive producer will continue to offer a Touring Package for the machine.



In the handling department, the front track of the 922 Carrera is already as wide as that of the outgoing



In fact, the rumor mill already talks about the newcomer being able to lap the Nurburgring in around 7 minutes (the current car takes 7:12.7 for the Green Hell task).





Is this the new Porsche 992 GT3RS? I love the wing! ___ #bridgetogantry #porsche992 #porschegt3rs #porsche #911gt3rs #nring #nurburgring #nordschleife #spotted #ipool A post shared by Dale Lomas (@dalomas) on Feb 20, 2019 at 6:58am PST Prototypes of the GT Division animal have been spotted since last year and with test cars now wearing the production body, we can observe plenty of details - sure, the testers still feature the black tape the German carmaker loves so much, but this can only to do so much when it comes to concealing the generously-sized aero of the newcomer.You see, while the 991.2 GT3 featured its predecessor's wing, albeit with this placed in a more aggressive position, the generation change is set to bring a more dramatic downforce update - check out the prototype image that brought us here and you'll understand.In fact, other spy sessions have allowed us to notice that the new GT3 will also come with an underbody diffuser, just like the one used on the 991.1 911 R , for instance.On the tech front, the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay, with this having been confirmed by the soundtrack of various testers. Fortunately, we can say the same about the optional manual transmission. Of course, the new eight-speed PDK will also be on the menu.Speaking of which, many aficionados, ourselves included, hope that the German automotive producer will continue to offer a Touring Package for the machine.In the handling department, the front track of the 922 Carrera is already as wide as that of the outgoing 991.2 GT3 , so we can only imagine the kind of agility the newcomer will deliver.In fact, the rumor mill already talks about the newcomer being able to lap the Nurburgring in around 7 minutes (the current car takes 7:12.7 for the Green Hell task).