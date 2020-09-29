New Phone Call Problem Now Causing Trouble on Android Auto

Jaguar Consul Launches an Image of Jaguar For the Not So Distant Future

We’ve known for a while that phone calls don’t always work exactly as expected on Android Auto, and Google itself has acknowledged several issues in this regard. 6 photos



But a new similar glitch seems to be hitting a smaller set of users, though this time, it’s not yet clear if Android Auto is the one to blame or the culprit is the head unit powering the entire experience.



More specifically, some users complain on Google’s forums that their



“I have a Note10+ that I connect via USB to an Alpine ILX-W650 for Android Auto. Everything works great until I make a call that lasts more than 5 minutes. Once I hit the 5-minute mark, I can't hear nor can the other side, but on the screen it all looks like it's still connected. If I make a call through just Bluetooth, it works just fine,” someone explains.



Others have confirmed the same behavior in their cars, and they were also using an Alpine ILX-W650 head unit to power Android Auto, which seems to suggest that the stereo might actually be the culprit this time.



Android Auto issues with the Alpine ILX-W650 aren’t new, and a few weeks ago, users discovered another problem with the very same head unit. This time, it was a



