5 Fixes Worth Trying If Phone Calls Are Broken on Android Auto

1 Google Maps to Get Major Update with Driving Mode Similar to Android Auto

More on this:

Android Auto Text Notifications Broken Down Due to September Update

If you recently noticed that Android Auto no longer offers notifications for text messages in your car, you’re not alone. 6 photos



A few weeks ago, users reported a similar bug, complaining that



But users reporting these issues on the search giant’s forums now claim that the text notifications are also broken on non-Google phones where the Messages app isn’t installed, including Samsung and OnePlus models.



“I am having the same issue with my Note 10 plus. I have tried all the resets and changes. Any additional ideas would be appreciated,” one user



Judging from the date of these reports, the issue appeared pretty much at the same time with the ones we linked above, so theoretically, worth trying would be a simple downgrade to Android Auto 5.5. If text notifications then start working correctly, then the culprit is obviously the latest version of the app.



Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update in the coming days, so it’ll be interesting to see if the text notification bug is gone. At this point, however, no word has been said on what’s going to be fixed in this new Android Auto release, despite Google actually promising several important improvements in the upcoming updates. And as it turns out, the whole thing started in early September following a Google update, though right now it’s not yet clear if the culprit is a new version of the Google Messages app or the Android Auto.A few weeks ago, users reported a similar bug, complaining that text notifications were no longer issued when Android Auto was running on the screens in their cars. At that point, however, these users said that simply downgrading to a previous version of Android Auto , such as 5.5, fixed the whole thing, pretty much because build 5.6 was the one causing the problem.But users reporting these issues on the search giant’s forums now claim that the text notifications are also broken on non-Google phones where the Messages app isn’t installed, including Samsung and OnePlus models.“I am having the same issue with my Note 10 plus. I have tried all the resets and changes. Any additional ideas would be appreciated,” one user explains . “I'm also having the same issue. Had the issue with my Samsung S10 and it's also happening with my new OnePlus 8 Pro,” someone else adds.Judging from the date of these reports, the issue appeared pretty much at the same time with the ones we linked above, so theoretically, worth trying would be a simple downgrade to Android Auto 5.5. If text notifications then start working correctly, then the culprit is obviously the latest version of the app.Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update in the coming days, so it’ll be interesting to see if the text notification bug is gone. At this point, however, no word has been said on what’s going to be fixed in this new Android Auto release, despite Google actually promising several important improvements in the upcoming updates.