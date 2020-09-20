The Most Recent Android Auto Update Blamed for Broken Text Notifications

5 Waze on Android Auto Turns Black Randomly, Not Even Google Knows What’s Going On

Furthermore, the search giant is also investigating a pretty odd bug, as some users revealed in August that Android Auto no longer shows And this feature is none other than the support for text notifications, with several people complaining on Google’s forums that version 5.6 is the one that’s responsible for the whole thing.As it turns out right now, the issue occurs regardless of the phone model that is used to power Android Auto, but most often, Google’s very own Pixel series is the one affected by this problem.“When I'm in the car I stopped getting text message notifications in AA. It just suddenly stopped the other day. I have the setting in AA to show text notifications on so it's not that. I have a Pixel 3 XL and use the default messaging app,” one user explains on the forums The workaround is as simple as it could be, albeit it’s not necessarily the most convenient for some people. It all comes down to downgrading to Android Auto 5.5, as the bug only seems to occur in the most recent version of Android Auto.To do this, you need to download the standalone Android Auto APK installers and then deploy the older version manually on your device.This isn’t the only Android Auto notification bug that users are struggling with these days. Not a long time ago, it was discovered that notifications are also broken on some devices updated to Android 11, the latest version of the operating system that Google officially announced earlier this month.Furthermore, the search giant is also investigating a pretty odd bug, as some users revealed in August that Android Auto no longer shows notifications for text messages sent from Android devices. On the other hand, the notifications are displayed just fine when a text comes from an iPhone.