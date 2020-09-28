Google Announces Android Auto Fix for Phone Call Bug After Android 11 Update

Rusted Toyota Camry With License Plates for Fenders Is One Way to Get Attention

While Android 11 did bring a series of welcome improvements for everybody, it also introduced several critical bugs on Android Auto, and one of them concerns phone calls. 6 photos



Most of them complained that using voice input to request Google Assistant to start a call to a specific contact just returned them to the previous screen, with some explaining that the whole thing only worked when their devices were unlocked.



Needless to say, unlocking the phone while driving just to make a phone call isn’t really the most convenient and recommended workaround, but the good thing is that Google has already looked into the problem and figured out what’s causing it.



So the company has recently confirmed that the next Android Auto update would include a fix for this problem, only that an ETA is currently unavailable. In other words, a future version of Android Auto will indeed resolve this bug, but right now, nobody knows when this release is projected to go live.



"Our team has prepared a fix for this issue, we will announce the timelines soon, for the meantime please use the workaround we shared," a member of the Android Auto team says



The good news is that a workaround has already been discovered, and by the looks of things, it all comes down to



"For further investigation of the issue, we want to confirm if you have the Screen Saver settings enabled on the device. If yes, try turning screensaver off in Settings > Display > Advanced > Screen saver. Then 'When to start' should be set to 'Never,'" an Android Auto community specialist said last week.



