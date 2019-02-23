SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

3 Opel to Give Russelsheim One EV Charging Station for Every 72 Residents

More on this:

New Opel Crossover Will Be Made In France By Groupe PSA

Rewind to 2012, and that’s when General Motors started production of the Opel Mokka. The mid-cycle refresh followed in 2016, and evidently, the subcompact crossover is getting long in the tooth. 30 photos



“Having an additional vehicle is the clear recognition of our performance improvement and I would like to thank all the teams that created the conditions to make it happen,” declared Frédéric Przybylski, manager of the Poissy plant. The question is, what’s up with the



Poissy is where the DS 3 Crossback is manufactured, both internal combustion-engined models and the electric option. Based on the Common Modular Platform and



“Our multi-vehicle, multi-energy production advanced concept that we are developing across our plants will enhance our agility in the context of energy transition,” declared Yann Vincent, executive vice president of Manufacturing & Supply Chain. “We’re right on track to meet our objective of having an electrified version of all our new vehicles starting in 2019.”



Provided the Mokka X has a similar weight to the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, customers can expect a 50-kW battery sandwiched into the floor and up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The front-mounted electric motor develops 136 PS (134 horsepower) and 260 Nm (192 pound-feet) of torque.



As far as internal combustion is concerned, options include 1.2 turbo gasoline engines and 1.5 turbo diesels. On that note, how does the successor of the Mokka X differ from the Crossland X? It all boils down to the platform, with the Crossland riding on the PF1 as opposed to the CMP in the Mokka. Twinned with the Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore, the Mokka prepares for a second generation that won’t be manufactured by General Motors. Groupe PSA bought Opel and Vauxhall from GM two years ago, and therefore, the Mokka Gen 2 will be built at the Poissy plant in France instead of Zaragoza, Spain.“Having an additional vehicle is the clear recognition of our performance improvement and I would like to thank all the teams that created the conditions to make it happen,” declared Frédéric Przybylski, manager of the Poissy plant. The question is, what’s up with the second generation considering the involvement of Groupe PSA?Poissy is where the DS 3 Crossback is manufactured, both internal combustion-engined models and the electric option. Based on the Common Modular Platform and e-CMP , the DS will share underpinnings with the Mokka X or whatever Groupe PSA decides to call the second generation.“Our multi-vehicle, multi-energy production advanced concept that we are developing across our plants will enhance our agility in the context of energy transition,” declared Yann Vincent, executive vice president of Manufacturing & Supply Chain. “We’re right on track to meet our objective of having an electrified version of all our new vehicles starting in 2019.”Provided the Mokka X has a similar weight to the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, customers can expect a 50-kW battery sandwiched into the floor and up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The front-mounted electric motor develops 136 PS (134 horsepower) and 260 Nm (192 pound-feet) of torque.As far as internal combustion is concerned, options include 1.2 turbo gasoline engines and 1.5 turbo diesels. On that note, how does the successor of the Mokka X differ from the Crossland X? It all boils down to the platform, with the Crossland riding on the PF1 as opposed to the CMP in the Mokka.