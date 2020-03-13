New Jack Daniel’s Indian Motorcycle to Be Revealed at Sturgis This Summer

One of the biggest motorcycle events in America, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is for the moment still on, despite the increasing number of events being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. If it goes ahead, it will be the motorcycle bonanza it usually is each year since 1938.
Sturgis is an event of capital importance for the industry, at this is where exciting models are sometimes announced. This year, Sturgis is also the place where Indian decided it will introduce a new Jack Daniel’s-flavored motorcycle.
This would not be the first time we get to see an Indian go down the Jack path. Over the past two years, we’ve had the Scout in special clothing (2018, production run capped at 177 units), and last year we got the Springfield Dark Horse (also built-in 177 units). And there've been even more before these two.
There’s a special Jack Daniel’s interpretation coming this year too, at the said Sturgis Rally. Indian says as much on its official website, but it is very tight-lipped when it comes to providing additional details.
What we do know is that the new special bike is, as always, a celebration of the partnership between Indian and Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, who for the past five years have been working on these special projects. It too will be built in limited numbers, and this time it will draw inspiration from “Gentleman Jack, which is a nod to the original gentleman distiller and founder.”
Also, in the images featured on Indian’s website we see the project is based on a Thunder Stroke 116-powered motorcycle, which can mean anything from the Chieftain to the Roadmaster in Dark Horse clothing. The Springfield is also on the list, but given the fact it already had a run in 2019, it’s safe to rule it out.
More details on the new Jack Indian will probably surface before the actual unveiling in Sturgis, so stay tuned.
