Indian Is Back In Business, Wins Daytona TT Season Opener

Indian Motorcycle is back in flat track racing, and Jared Mees helped the team make its triumphant return after a 63-year hiatus. He claimed first place at the Daytona TT American Flat Track season opened, followed by teammate Bryan Smith.





“You don’t know how special it is to win the first Daytona TT on the Indian,” said Mees. “I’m so excited just for the entire team and the hard work that everybody put in. It’s unbelievable what we all went through. Indian Motorcycle did an outstanding job.”



Mees’ fellow Indian Wrecking Crew rider Bryan Smith rode the majority of the main event in fifth position, but managed to make his way up and finish in second place, while the third place got taken by Henry Wiles on the No. 17 DPW Racing Ninja 650.



“There was a lot of pressure and like Jared has said, we’ve now gotta race next weekend too,” Bryan explained. “There has been so much focus on us, especially from having a new bike and a new team, so second place at a TT in Daytona I’m happy.”



Indian’s third member, Brad Baker, fell in the first heat, got concussed and sadly did not return for the main race.



As mentioned, helping the team in its success is the new Indian



Built on a custom chassis, the lightweight flat track motorcycle is powered by a specially developed 750 cc V-twin engine capable of revving up much higher than what you usually find on current Indian machines.