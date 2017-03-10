Indian Motorcycle Sponsoring Six American Flat Track Races

2017 marks the return of Indian to the American Flat Track series after a 64-year hiatus. Daddy is back to confront Harley-Davidson again, but that won’t be all, as the oldest American motorcycle maker will also sponsor six events in addition to partnering with the NBCSN television and FansChoice to broadcast all 18 races.





Indian Motorcycle took the headlines last fall when it announced to return racing, along with the acquisition of three of the sport’s top rides who will ride on the new The Minnesota-based manufacturer will be the presenting sponsor of the Atlanta Short Track at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga. on March 25; the Law Tigers Arizona Mile in Phoenix on May 13; the OKC Mile in Oklahoma City on June 17; the Buffalo Chip TT in Sturgis, S.D. on August 6; the Lone Star Half-Mile at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 23; and the American Flat Track Finals at SoCal Fair in Perris, Calif. on Oct. 7.At each of these events, Indian Motorcycle will host a dedicated fan area for bike owners and enthusiasts. Attendees will have an opportunity to take dealer rides and enter the competition to win a new Scout at the end of the season.“The American Flat Track series will be richer for the addition of Indian Motorcycle in this eagerly-awaited 2017 season,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “The sight and sound of these incredible big-twin race bikes doing battle with competitor machines from all across the globe is something race fans have been looking forward to all winter. Indian’s support for our sport is very welcome and a testament to the renewed interest in Pro Flat Track.”Indian Motorcycle took the headlines last fall when it announced to return racing, along with the acquisition of three of the sport’s top rides who will ride on the new Scout FTR750 . The trio, called the Indian “Wrecking Crew” is composed of Bryan Smith (defending Grand National Champion), Jared Mees (three-time Grand National Champion), and Brad Baker (2013 Grand National Champion).