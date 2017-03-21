Rocket Bunny Pandem Honda S2000 Looks Like Time Attack Monster, Coming In April

Given how fresh the Honda S2000 feels, it might be difficult to believe the JDM was born back in 1999. And one of the pillars behind the evergreen nature of the S2K comes from the aftermarket scene - Ladies and gentlemen drivers, you are now looking at the most recent example of the sort.





For the time being, we'll have to make due with these renderings of the kit, which have just been taken out of the pixel oven by the Japanese tuner. It's not like anybody found the original Rocket Bunny kits as too tame and yet Kei Miura, the man behind the label, decided to dial things up with the newer Pandem incarnation of the aero package.Mix this all-out approach with the sleek styling cues of the Honda two-seater and you end up with the velocity-frenzy proposal we have here. The original riveted-on fenders have expanded, becoming full-size elements that give the Honda an ever more thorough transformation.Up front, the widebody appearance build on the cheeky look of the S2000 and the faint-hearted are advised not to look this monster in the eye. The generous lip spoiler and the winglets on the sides of the front fascia also bring a spicy aroma.However, the posterior of this S2K is just as eye-catching as its sides - the wing of the machine is so generous that it almost makes its boot lid spoiler seem normal. Of course, the tech-fetishy rollcage also helps with the time attack image of this speed god and we can say the same about the car's microscopic ride height.Speaking of this wild beauty, we wonder what certain Internet-famous figures who own S2000s, such as Engineering Explained's Jason , think about the package. The Rocket Bunny Pandem Honda S2000 pack is scheduled to land next month and we can't wait to feast our eyes on its outlandish bits and bobs.For the time being, we'll have to make due with these renderings of the kit, which have just been taken out of the pixel oven by the Japanese tuner.