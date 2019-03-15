2020 Jack Daniel’s Indian Springfield Dark Horse Motorcycle Priced at $36,999

For the past three years, American bike lovers have been treated by Indian Motorcycle with very special editions of its products, touched by Jack Daniel. This year too Indian will offer such a bike, this time based on the Springfield.

Apparently inspired by the “wood grain hues” of the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select whiskey, the Springfield comes with a two-tone paint scheme that blends Heavy Metal Crystal & Thunder Black Vivid Crystal.



Steel Gray graphics and custom Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel badging are have been fitted by hand on the bike, and wood grain finishes are to be seen on the tank badge and saddlebag hinges.



The full list of modifications is very extensive, and includes 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, quick release tinted flare windscreen, precision machined wheels, LED lighting, and gloss black finishes.



As a twist of uniqueness, the motorcycle uses as brand new 116 cubic-inch Thunder Stroke engine that develops an estimated 127 ft-lbs of torque.



The production run for the Jack Daniel’s Indian



Mind you special editions of previous years sold out in as little as ten minutes, so be sure to move fast if you want one.



The price of the bike has been set at $36,999. Full details can be found in the document attached below.



