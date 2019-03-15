autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Jack Daniel’s Indian Springfield Dark Horse Motorcycle Priced at $36,999

15 Mar 2019, 8:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
For the past three years, American bike lovers have been treated by Indian Motorcycle with very special editions of its products, touched by Jack Daniel. This year too Indian will offer such a bike, this time based on the Springfield.
10 photos
Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark HorseJack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Customized with the help of Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, the bike is officially titled Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse and features a number of premium design features on a stripped down body, meant to make it unique in the world of motorcycles.

Apparently inspired by the “wood grain hues” of the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select whiskey, the Springfield comes with a two-tone paint scheme that blends Heavy Metal Crystal & Thunder Black Vivid Crystal.

Steel Gray graphics and custom Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel badging are have been fitted by hand on the bike, and wood grain finishes are to be seen on the tank badge and saddlebag hinges.

The full list of modifications is very extensive, and includes 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, quick release tinted flare windscreen, precision machined wheels, LED lighting, and gloss black finishes.

As a twist of uniqueness, the motorcycle uses as brand new 116 cubic-inch Thunder Stroke engine that develops an estimated 127 ft-lbs of torque.

The production run for the Jack Daniel’s Indian Springfield Dark Horse is limited globally to only 177 units, as “a nod to Jack Daniel’s iconic Old No. 7 Brand.”  One of these bikes will be offered for free to the winner of a new digital promotion that closes on March 17 and is available at the following link.

Mind you special editions of previous years sold out in as little as ten minutes, so be sure to move fast if you want one.

The price of the bike has been set at $36,999. Full details can be found in the document attached below.

Jack Daniels Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse Indian Springfield Dark Horse indian springfield Jack Daniels motorcycle
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 