New International Motorcycle Racing Series Planned for 2022

As of June 2021, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) announced its relationship with Monster Energy AMA Supercross had come to an end. Then, in December 2021, FIM announced that Australian Group SX Global would be a promoter for a world supercross championship. This company is based in Queensland and is a team of experts in the field of sports marketing and entertainment.They have actions in all the corners of the world regarding the motorsport industry. The owner is non-other than Tony Cochrane, the "founding father" of the modern era of Australian Racing. He was the one who brought to the world the V8 Supercars series. Cochrane has been involved in event promotion since the 1970s and has promoted or produced tours for several international and local artists.Tony is the one who brought the world the Australian Touring Car Championship, which later was renamed to V8 Supercars and expanded to a value of $330 million. After Cochrane retired from the CEO position, he was added to the V8 Supercars Hall of Fame in 2012, becoming the first person to be inducted after not having actually raced in the championship.In 2022, the FIM Supercross World Championship will take place from September until November. Five events are expected to complete the schedule. This season is considered more of a test run, with expectations of expanding on other continents within the following years. With only ten team licenses available to independent owners, the series will feature a big competition for the available places and a highly exclusive structure.Furthermore, substantial financial support is up there for the teams. This includes fees for their appearance at events, logistics, and so on. In total, it is vehiculated that more than $50 million has been promised for teams and riders support for the next couple of years. Over five years, there will be a high explicitly designated for team and rider support.The new FIM competition will have the biggest paycheck in the sport's history, with a total of $250,000 up for grabs at each event. The series will have two separated classes, with every team having four riders equally divided- two in the WSX (450cc) class and two in the SX2 (250cc) class.In addition, they want to support new entries with every event, allowing for two wild card entries in each category, providing opportunities for local riders. SX Global plans to deliver a unique experience for people through creative race formats and different activities to entertain all types of fans.A high level of financial support comes from Mubadala Capital's Investment. "There is a massive fanbase and untapped demand for supercross outside the United States and backed by the financial support and significant resource of Mubadala Capital, we intend to feed that, bringing the sport to new regions through the most exciting and lucrative World Championship series in the history of the sport," said Tony Cochrane, president of SX Global. "We have created an entirely new model for supercross – one that emphasizes expanded financial support and opportunities for riders and teams, expanded opportunities for sponsorship, and an elevated experience for fans."The Australian company will bring with them top-tier engineers, motorsports and entertainment executives to promote and expand as much as possible this competition image.It's a big step in the future for supercross fans. They will have an international competition with the potential to match in importance other FIM competitions. Plus, when you have a legendary businessman like Tony Cochrane in the motorsport world, we know things will improve over time.