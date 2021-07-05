New Gran Turismo Update Announced, Big Car Debut All but Confirmed

Gran Turismo Sport is about to receive a new game update, as a server maintenance notice has been announced earlier today for July 7 (or July 8, depending on the region you live in).
Just like it happened before, the server maintenance will be followed by a game update, and needless to say, Gran Turismo Sport players are likely to receive the typical optimization package. However, this time there’s something a lot more exciting that could be included.
First and foremost, let’s see the essential information regarding server maintenance. The process will take place on July 7 between 23:00 and 1:00 PDT (if you use UTC, then the server maintenance is projected to start at 6:00 and come to an end two hours later on July 8).
That means the servers will be taken offline, so online services, including the Sport Mode, will no longer be available until maintenance comes to an end.
Needless to say, no information has been provided on what the game update could bring new to Gran Turismo Sport players, but as we said earlier this year, there’s a new car that has already been confirmed for the game, with a mid-2021 ETA.
It’s the new Toyota GR 86, which Gazoo Racing confirmed would come at some point in the middle of 2021, and the timing of this new server maintenance and the game update seems to align with the announced schedule as well.
The 2021 edition of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup kicked off in April, and according to the official calendar, round 7 will include the new GR 86. It will take place on August 22 at Mount Panorama in Australia, so the car's debut in this game update makes total sense.
More information on what’s included in this new game update for Gran Turismo Sport will be shared later this week after server maintenance comes to an end.
