Sony Says Gran Turismo 7 Is Part of Its Best-Ever Post PlayStation Launch Lineup

Getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 still seems to be harder than winning the lottery, but on the other hand, Sony claims it’s all because its new-gen console is selling like hotcakes.
For example, the company says PlayStation 5 generated the biggest launch sales performance, as it sold no less than 7.8 million consoles in the quarter that witnessed the debut of the device.
For comparison, PlayStation 4 sold 7.6 million units when counting only its launch quarter, while the PlayStation 3 reached just 3.6 million units.
As for the reasons why people buy the PlayStation 5, Sony says the company’s “games have never been better.” In other words, the games available on the platform are making people get a new PS5, especially as the company is investing hard in first-party titles.
Including Gran Turismo 7, that is, as Sony says this game is part of its best-ever post-launch lineup alongside God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.
Unfortunately, as Gran Turismo fans probably know already, the debut of the game has been pushed back from 2021 to 2022, with Sony explaining that the development phase has been slowed down by the global health crisis that impacted how teams worked on the game.
In a comparison graph showing the games available at launch on PlayStation 4 and 5, Sony claims the titles that can currently be downloaded on its new-gen consoles are attracting a much bigger audience, as they include the new Spiderman and Demon’s Souls, both of which can only be played exclusively on the PS5.
On paper, everything sounds like a dream come true, but this still doesn’t change the fact that the PS5 is sold out everywhere, with Sony rarely providing updates on stocks. So right now, the PlayStation 5 really seems to be the best new-gen console that nobody can buy.
