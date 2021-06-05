Gran Turismo 7 Could Launch on Both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Gran Turismo 7 continues to be a dream that’s yet to come true, as the official launch of this game has been pushed back from 2021 to 2022 due to the global health issue that the world is still struggling with.
And while the delay has already been confirmed by Sony, the company is keeping many other key details secret, occasionally revealing small tidbits that substantially fuel the excitement for the new Gran Turismo.
This time, for example, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, has suggested that Gran Turismo 7 could end up making its way to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when it launches next year.
In the last 12 months or so, gamers out there have been receiving mixed signals as to whether Gran Turismo 7 would be a PS5-exclusive title or not, and Hulst more or less confirms there’s a very good chance it wouldn’t be.
Speaking about the existing PS4 owner community, the PlayStation Studios boss suggested that bringing some new first-party games to the previous-generation console is something that’s still under consideration.
“You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business. Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them,” Hulst said.
However, the head of PlayStation Studios added that some of these titles do need to remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 for obvious reasons, though he only named Returnal and Ratchet and Clank as the games that wouldn’t be ported to PlayStation 4.
