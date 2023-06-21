New Ford Mustang GT4 Racing Car Teased Before Spa Debut

The seventh-generation Mustang was designed from the outset for on-track duties. Back in January 2022 when Ford Performance teased the new GT3 under a cover, the Blue Oval confirmed GT4, NASCAR, and NHRA Factory X derivatives as well. The S650 has also been adapted for Australia's well-known Supercar Championship, in which the S550 dukes it out with the soon-to-be-canned Chevrolet Camaro.

50 photos Photo: Ford / edited