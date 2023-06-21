Ford Donates 17 Trucks, Invests $5.8 Million in Team Rubicon's Disaster Relief Efforts

The Blue Oval company just announced the formation of 'Team Rubicon Powered by Ford,' an extensive $5.8 million endeavor aimed at serving US communities "before, during, and after disasters." And no, they're unrelated to Jeep's ubiquitous off-road-focused Wrangler trim.
Usually, as an automotive enthusiast in general and a 4x4 fan in particular, when you hear the word 'Rubicon,' you generally think about Jeep Wrangler's top off-road trim. Suppose you need something that will be top-notch on and around trails without too many aftermarket modifications or enhancements. In that case, the Rubicon is the right way to go with heavy-duty axles, electronic locking differential, and disconnecting sway bars, among many others.
But Team Rubicon has an entirely different meaning in this particular Ford case. Before it was related in any way to the Blue Oval company, Team Rubicon started as a veteran-led humanitarian organization founded after the Haiti earthquake in 2010. Dedicated to serving global communities "before, during, and after disasters and crises," the organization grew tremendously to more than 160k volunteers in the United States and has so far spearheaded 1,100 operations both domestically and internationally. Basically, they aim to pair military veterans' unique skills and experiences with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solution providers.
Now, after previously working with Team Rubicon – like in the case of the devastating floods in Kentucky in 2022 – the company, alongside the Ford Fund and Team Rubicon, decided to take things a step higher up the scale and created a new disaster relief initiative called 'Team Rubicon Powered by Ford.' According to studies, "90% of US counties experienced a federal climate disaster between 2011-2021." Because of that, the focus will be on serving "the growing number of communities across the United States that are impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, and wildfires."
Naturally, Ford is pouring not just money into the initiative but also providing the necessary transport units – they are donating 17 vehicles. Thos include ten Ford F-150 XL PowerBoost Hybrid trucks equipped with 7.2 kW Pro Power Onboard, "enabling Team Rubicon to provide essential services to communities without electricity," three all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning Pro trucks fitted with the 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard system, a couple of Ford Super Duty F-350 XL trucks (2 kW Pro Power Onboard), and another couple of Ford Bronco 4-door SUVs equipped with the Sasquatch off-road package for helpers to reach anywhere they need to.
In addition, there are also five years of complimentary Ford Pro Fleet Management software, scheduled service maintenance, and extended warranty coverage. Of course, the entire fleet of vehicles rocks a bespoke co-developed wrap design that was inspired by "the quick maneuverability and responsiveness of an aircraft with a nod to aviation tail art." As such, each vehicle has its unique rear style, and the wraps also serve their duty because they are imbued with reflective elements that help make them more visible in dark locations.
