Ford Sends Electric F-150 Lightning Trucks to Kentucky to Help With Rescue Operations

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning can prove vital for workers trying to get flood victims safely back into their homes after the water has subsided. Ford has sent two F-150 Lightning Pro trucks as mobile power solutions for the rescue crews.
When Ford launched the F-150 Lightning in April, a power outage conveniently happened just in time to prove how useful its vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature can be. Of course, there was laughter all over the internet, and people started joking that wherever the F-150 Lightning shows up, there’s got to be a power outage. But sometimes, life takes precedence, and the deadly Kentucky floods brought power outages across the region. This time, the Ford electric pickup truck saved the day for real.
The floodings have since subsided, and rescue teams have started getting the flood victims back to their homes. But power supply in the region has not been fully re-established, hindering operations. This is where Ford stepped in, lending four F-150 trucks, including two electric F-150 Lightning able to provide much-needed power to the crews. Just like the Lightning, the hybrid version of the F-150 has power outlets that can be used to power lighting, power tools, or simply to make coffee for tired workers.
“For us, a truck will support five to seven ‘gray shirts’ [Team Rubicon volunteers] who can usually get 10 to 15 families back in their homes per day,” said William Porter of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit run by military veterans and first responders. “A lot of times, electricity is scarce because power lines are down from a hurricane or tornado or flood waters. Ford has helped us with being able to generate power from the site and allow survivors to have a safe space to stay (at home) as opposed to a shelter.
The four trucks are not the only help Ford has offered. Ford Fund has also contributed money to emergency relief in previous disasters. Team Rubicon has used Ford hybrid trucks before, during Hurricane Laura in Louisiana in 2020 and Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Kentucky is part of our @Ford family, so we’re working w/ @FordFund to support the communities affected by the devastating floods by sending #F150Lightning Pros & F-150s w/ Pro Power Onboard. The trucks will be used for cleanup efforts & mobile power sources in the region. ?????? pic.twitter.com/MNlFR0w2On— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 4, 2022