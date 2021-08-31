New Commercial Drone From A2Z Can Make Multi-Drops Without Touching the Ground

A2Z Drone Delivery announced its new commercial drone, and it’s a multi-drop UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) equipped with the company’s patented tethered freefall delivery system. The new drone is designed to make more deliveries in a shorter time.
RDSX is a dual payload octocopter that can make two deliveries per mission, carrying up to 4.4 lb (2 kg) at once. It can also be used to deliver two boxes at the same time. Depending on the payload, the drone has a range of up to 9 miles (15 km) on a charge when it takes two loads and up to 18 miles (30 km) when it carries just one load.
A2Z uses its own tethered freefall RDS (Rapid Delivery System) for the drone, which allows the UAV to safely deliver its cargo in an efficient manner, from altitudes as high as 150 feet (45.7 meters). The RDSX doesn’t need to touch the ground to make its deliveries, which reduces its time-on-station and allows drone delivery providers to make more deliveries in a faster manner.
Thanks to its mechanism, the drone also keeps a safe distance from customers, avoiding any potential damages. Moreover, the rotor noise is significantly reduced.
A2Z Drone Delivery’s drone can operate at temperatures ranging from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 Celsius). It can withstand up to 95 percent humidity and can operate at high elevations of up to more than 15,740 ft (4,800 m).
Designed with efficiency in mind, the California-based manufacturer includes two sets of batteries in the package, and you can easily swap them out at the base station.
When you are not using the RDSX, you can fold its propeller arms. When folded, the drone measures 2.6 ft (0.8 m) in height and 4.2 ft (1.3 m) in width versus 5.9 ft (1.8 m) in width when they are expanded.
The RDSX dual-payload drone is available to order on the manufacturer’s website, but you have to contact them to get a quote.
