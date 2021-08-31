New Commercial Drone From A2Z Can Make Multi-Drops Without Touching the Ground

More on this:

1 Meet the Drone Delivery Capital of the World, Where Your Cup of Joe Comes From the Sky

2 Skyports and Swoop Aero to Expand Their Drone Delivery Network to Europe and the Americas

3 This Hybrid Drone Can Fly More Than Three Hours With One Fuel Tank

4 Meet the First Delivery Drone That Can Make Three Separate Drops on One Charge

5 Amazon Prime Max Van Imagined with Its Own Fleet of Drones and Robots