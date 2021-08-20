Skyports and Swoop Aero to Expand Their Drone Delivery Network in Europe and the Americas

A new partnership between two major players in the air mobility and drone manufacturing industries aims to create a robust drone delivery network across Europe and the Americas.
London-based company Skyports shook hands with Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero, combining their expertise in pursuing the same goal: to improve critical supply chains and support emergency responses all over the world.
Skyports will have access to Swoop Aero’s recent and most advanced aircraft, Kite, and use it for medical drone delivery operations in Europe, the Americas, and certain countries across Asia-Pacific. The new arrangement comes as an extension of the initial partnership between the two companies, which was signed in 2020.
Skyports and Swoop Aero’s initial agreement helped the U.K.’s National Health Service fight the global health crisis by using the Aussie-made drones for delivering medical supplies within Skyports' network. The new, extended partnership wants to take drone deliveries to new heights and locations.
One of the key elements in this collaboration is Swoop Aero’s next-gen drone called Kite, a true powerhouse that promises to offer a world-leading range, advanced detect/avoid technology, and full pass-through payload capability.
According to Swoop Aero, Kite can transport 6.6 lb (3 kg) of supplies to 108 miles (175 km), or 11 pounds (5 kg) to 80 miles (130 km), at an impressive speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
With sturdy, reliable construction, Kite doesn’t get intimidated by bad weather and can fly 80 miles (130 km) in 90 percent of wind conditions, carrying up to 6.6 lb (3 kg). Its design allows for both manual our automated dispatch, winch, and drop, with one or two fully enclosed, individually releasable payload spaces available.
Kite is all about efficiency and convenience, allowing you to switch between live video, mapping, and transport in under 30 seconds, with no tools required whatsoever.
Swoop Aero CEO Eric Peck states that the company’s goal is to provide 100 million people with access to sustainable drone networks by 2025.
