Skyports and Swoop Aero to Expand Their Drone Delivery Network in Europe and the Americas

More on this:

1 Drones Can Fly Three Times Longer With Honeywell's New Power and Connectivity Solutions

2 Wingcopter to Create a Life-Saving Drone Delivery Network Across the U.S.

3 Royal Mail Turns to Drones for Parcel Delivery from Mainland UK to an Island

4 One of the Largest Retailers in the U.S. Turns to Drone Delivery

5 Samsung Will Deliver Its Phones With Drones as Cars Are So Yesterday