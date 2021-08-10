5 Wingcopter to Create a Life-Saving Drone Delivery Network Across the U.S.

4 Hand-Launched Military Drone Getting New Payload Kit for Even More Spying Power

3 First Drone with 4G LTE Connectivity Is a Game Changer in Terms of Data Transfer

This Hybrid Drone Can Fly More Than Three Hours With One Fuel Tank

Despite years of development and ongoing developments, the battery industry can only offer about 25 minutes of flight duration for standard multi-rotors. But there are options that can provide a longer flight time for outdoor operations, such as hybrid drones. 6 photos



In turn, that generator charges an integrated 12S 55C 3300 mAh backup battery which powers six electrical motors attached to the propellers. This is enough for the



On top of flying for hours at a time, it can also be set up in less than four minutes. Capable of ascending 400 feet (122 meters) per minute, it can carry a payload up to 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), provided that the take-off weight doesn’t go beyond 36 lbs (16 kg). Keep in mind that the flight time might decrease if the payload increases.



HAMR can reach a ground speed in forward flight of 29 mph (47 kph), while in sideways or backward flight, it is able to reach 17 mph (27 kph). The aircraft can transit long distances and continuously hover and maneuver like any other multi-rotor for hours at a time performing detailed inspections.



Equipped with LiDAR mapping and photogrammetry mapping, the



You check out HAMR in action in the video down below.



Virginia-based Advanced Aircraft Company has come up with a Hybrid Advanced Multi-Rotor or HAMR that can hover for 6 times more than its battery-powered counterparts. The drone is equipped with an electronic fuel-injected Pegasus Aeronautics GE35 engine, which powers an onboard generator.In turn, that generator charges an integrated 12S 55C 3300 mAh backup battery which powers six electrical motors attached to the propellers. This is enough for the drone to stay up for 3.5 hours on a 100 oz (3 liters) tank of fuel. If the user wishes to boost its flight time, there is an optional fuel tank that can be added.On top of flying for hours at a time, it can also be set up in less than four minutes. Capable of ascending 400 feet (122 meters) per minute, it can carry a payload up to 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), provided that the take-off weight doesn’t go beyond 36 lbs (16 kg). Keep in mind that the flight time might decrease if the payload increases.HAMR can reach a ground speed in forward flight of 29 mph (47 kph), while in sideways or backward flight, it is able to reach 17 mph (27 kph). The aircraft can transit long distances and continuously hover and maneuver like any other multi-rotor for hours at a time performing detailed inspections.Equipped with LiDAR mapping and photogrammetry mapping, the drone can be used for applications such as precision agriculture, surveying and mapping, infrastructure inspection, military reconnaissance, or package delivery. Additionally, the aircraft is IP54 rated, meaning that it can take any water splashes and still function properly.You check out HAMR in action in the video down below.