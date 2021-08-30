Meet the Drone Delivery Capital of the World, Where Your Cup of Joe Comes From the Sky

There is a city in Australia where your coffee comes from the sky, by the means of delivery drones. It’s been like that for two years now, making this place the drone delivery capital of the world.
Wing’s autonomous delivery drone service, which is operated by Alphabet Inc., proudly announced its upcoming second anniversary in the Australian city of Logan. This September, the service will celebrate two years since its launch in Logan, a city with a population of approximately 300,000.
Since it landed here in 2019, over 50,000 deliveries have been made by drone, with 10,000 of them being cups of coffee in the past year alone.
Wing boasts a total of almost 100,000 customer deliveries by drone, and more than half of them have been made in Logan, which probably encouraged its residents to claim their city is the drone delivery capital of the world. A third of the population in Logan has access to the service via the Wing app.
In addition to Australia, Wing also operates in the United States and Finland, although neither of them has contributed to the success of the drone delivery service like the sunburnt country.
But while it may be “hip” to get your cup of Joe from the sky, there are still limitations when it comes to drone deliveries. We’re not even going to insist on the noise aspect, although there are more delicate ways to start your day. But these drones have a maximum payload capacity of 3.3 lb (1.5 kg), which makes them a bit useless for larger orders such as groceries and so on. So for now we can only look above for our order of fried chicken, snack packs, cappuccino and the like.
Wing’s drones can fly at altitudes of up to 131 ft (40 m) and can reach a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph).
