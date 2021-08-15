Avenger Drone Autonomously Tracks Targets, Uses Infrared Search and Track Capability

4 This Hybrid Drone Can Fly More Than Three Hours With One Fuel Tank

In a recent live-fire test, a Legion Pod-equipped F-15 fighter jet shot down a QF-16 aerial target. Now, for the first time, a General Atomics (GA-ASI) drone has tracked down targets using Lockheed Martin sensor pod's infrared search and track capability. This demo brings military aviators closer to having autonomous systems that support manned-unmanned teaming in cooperative missions. 9 photos



"We designed Legion Pod to passively detect and track targets for tactical fighter pilots in radar-denied environments. This capability provides the data necessary to enable unmanned vehicles to track and engage hostile airborne targets without human intervention," explained Dave Belvin, vice president of Sensors and Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin.



GA-ASI began testing the system in December of last year as part of an autonomy flight test series designed to demonstrate the next generation air-to-air Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) functionality.



It took less than three months to integrate Legion Pod software into the Avenger Mission Management System (MMS). GA-ASI first used the sensor pod on its



Now, in a recent test that went down on July 2nd in southern California, the drone was able to



