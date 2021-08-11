T-Mobile's New Racing Drone Sets to Redefine Sports Entertainment, Comes With 5G

T-Mobile and the Drone Racing League (DRL) might put an end to the glitchy drone-delivered images at sports events, thanks to a new quadcopter they just launched, one of the first racing drones in the world.
Magenta is the first 5G-enabled drone released by T-Mobile in partnership with the DRL, and its module allows it to live stream HD video directly to the Internet via T-Mobile’s 5G wireless network.
The drone combines the fastest racing drone with T-Mobile’s 5G network, in an attempt to completely reimagine sports entertainment. With a thrust of 5.3 lb (2,4 kg), and a dual FPV (first-person view) and HD streaming camera system, the Magenta 5G can capture clean, crisp video footage.
It can fly at speeds over 60 mph (96.5 kph) and its lithium-polymer battery can keep it in the air for five minutes. While the battery life doesn’t seem all that impressive, T-Mobile and the DRL claim it is enough for the drone to sprint in the air for a mile-long course.
As the Drone Racing League goes to show you, professional drone racing has become more and more appealing to sports fans around the world. But the problem with current racing drones is that pilots use analog radio transmissions for lower latency. While that solves one problem, it also creates another, as the captured footage in their goggles is low-quality.
That's all about to change though with the Magenta 5G, which delivers crisp HD footage, and it does it instantly. The FPV feature of the drone will also offer fans a whole new viewing experience, as the clips on their mobile devices will look like the viewer’s actually flying inside the drone, in real-time.
According to T-Mobile and the DRL, the new Magenta 5G will take off for its first public flight at the MLB At Field of Dreams baseball event, which will take place in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 12. We'll keep you updated as further info unfold.
