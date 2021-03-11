U.S. Army Tests Grey Eagle Drone Using New, More Autonomous Control Software

But what if an operator could use a simpler, more mobile solution for the task at hand? This is one of the questions defense contractor General Atomics (GA-ASI) tried to answer back at the end of January, when it field-tested the so-called Scalable Command & Control (SC2) solution.SC2 comprises more autonomous software, designed to automate a number of operations, leaving the operator free to focus on more important tasks. It can also speed-up the times needed for the drone to be brought to flight status, and, most importantly, it can do all that without making use of present-day GCS locations.General Atomics announced this week the January test was conducted using “an Army-owned laptop computer,” and SC2 was able to control an Gray Eagle Extended Range drone with no issues for 3.8 hours.“SC2 represents a massive reduction in emplacement, mission launch time and overall footprint size,” said in a statement GA-ASI Vice President of Strategic Development J.R. Reid. “The SC2 software could be part of the Army’s Ground Modernization plan replacing the Universal Ground Control Station (UGCS) with rugged laptops and tactical servers enabling more mobile operations in a defined Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) framework.”The Gray Eagle Extended Range drone is used by the U.S. Army for anything from surveillance to offensive missions. It is powered by a diesel engine good for 180 hp, punchy enough to take off the ground a machine with a weight of 4,200 pounds (almost two tons).The company did not say when SC2 could become routine software for the drones controlled by the Army, but the test’s success means the program is going forward.