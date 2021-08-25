5 Examining the Off-Road Capabilities of the Mercedes EQC 4x4 concept

1 Mercedes-Benz Expands EQC Range to the Extremes, AMG Line Costs More Than €73k

More on this:

There’s Nothing Entry-Level About Australia’s New Base 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC has become a tad more affordable in Australia, with the automaker introducing a new entry-level model. 13 photos



Equipped as standard with the MBUX infotainment system, with two 10.25-inch screens, the EQC 400 4Matic also gets the Mercedes me Connect app that enables remote access via the user’s smartphone.



Things such as the electrically adjustable front seats and steering with memory function, heated seats, DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and black Artico upholstery are included at no extra cost.



Drivers



Part of the overall lighting package that features LED DRLs and LED light strip up front, the Multibeam LED headlights are also standard, and the 2021 EQC 400 4Matic rides on 20-inch AMG wheels in glossy black, with high-sheen look.



Utilizing two electric motors, it has a combined output of 300 kW (408 PS / 402 HP ) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 5.1 seconds, and with the 80 kWh lithium-ion battery fully charged, it will offer an estimated range of 430 km (267 miles).



As for the EQC 400 4Matic Sport, which starts at AU$141,300 (US$102,285), it adds the AMG Line tweaks inside and out, glass sunroof, rear privacy windows, leather seats, head-up display, and 21-inch wheels. Two new paint finishes, the Spectral Blue and designo Opalite White Bright, are available for the better equipped variant of the Dubbed the EQC 400 4Matic, it joins the Sport variant, undercutting it by AU$17,000 (equal to US$12,306), as it will be available shortly from AU$124,300 (US$89,979). Deliveries are expected to kick off toward the end of the year.Equipped as standard with the MBUX infotainment system, with two 10.25-inch screens, the EQC 400 4Matic also gets the Mercedes me Connect app that enables remote access via the user’s smartphone.Things such as the electrically adjustable front seats and steering with memory function, heated seats, DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and black Artico upholstery are included at no extra cost.Drivers will be assisted by the Parking Package with Active Parking Assist, Driving Assistance Package Plus that brings Evasive Steering Assist, Active Distance Distronic, Active Braking Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, and Pre-Safe, and the usual ESC and Traffic Sign Assist.Part of the overall lighting package that features LED DRLs and LED light strip up front, the Multibeam LED headlights are also standard, and the 2021 EQC 400 4Matic rides on 20-inchwheels in glossy black, with high-sheen look.Utilizing two electric motors, it has a combined output of 300(408 PS / 402) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 5.1 seconds, and with the 80lithium-ion battery fully charged, it will offer an estimated range of 430 km (267 miles).As for the EQC 400 4Matic Sport, which starts at AU$141,300 (US$102,285), it adds the AMG Line tweaks inside and out, glass sunroof, rear privacy windows, leather seats, head-up display, and 21-inch wheels. Two new paint finishes, the Spectral Blue and designo Opalite White Bright, are available for the better equipped variant of the electric crossover

load press release