Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² Makes Nocturnal Wakeboarding Look Easy-Peasy

Mercedes-Benz recently realized there was a little detail missing from the fully-electric EQC’s description. Although the EQC 400 4MATIC is capable of dispatching its battery-stored energy to both axles, its rock-crawling credentials still leave something to be desired. Because parent company Daimler is also the proud maker of that crazy Unimog series, it got a little carried away and came up with the bonkers EQC 4x4² concept.
With so many experienced off-roaders in the stable, it’s no wonder that Mercedes decided to jack up the battery-powered EQC to G-Wagen-rivaling capabilities. There's just one thing to dread – it's just a prototype. Hopefully, this is just the appetizer for more rugged versions to come out from the factory, seeing as the concept was developed on the “drivable technology platform” of the EQC 400 4Matic.
By the way, when the EQC 4x4² was presented, we also discussed how its creation could be attributed to one engineer (and his team) in particular, Jürgen Eberle. Because he’s also the man behind the equally crazy E 400 All-Terrain 4x4² from 2017, no one had any doubt regarding the actual capabilities of this EV prototype.
Still, probably some of us wouldn’t have pictured a luxury electric vehicle as an SUV hiding in a pool of water. No worries, because Mercedes-Benz settled the mystery for everyone, with the first official video of the EQC 4x4² showcasing the prototype during a wakeboarding session!
Because it's a multinational conglomerate worth billions of dollars, Daimler wasn’t content to just show us any run-of-the-mill wakeboarding shenanigans. Nope, they had to include an off-road session, with lots of pebbles and pools of water (the location is probably a rock quarry) to dive right into. After all, the wakeboarder needs that life-sustaining liquid to perform some neat tricks.
And, of course, the pro-wakeboarder we see in the footage is none other than Sanne Meijer, a Dutch athlete that holds the honor of being the “youngest World Champion in pro-women wakeboarding,” according to the German automaker.
Sure, with an SUV riding on portal axles and a professional sportswoman, even those night tricks look effortless...
By the way, when the EQC 4x4² was presented, we also discussed how its creation could be attributed to one engineer (and his team) in particular, Jürgen Eberle. Because he’s also the man behind the equally crazy E 400 All-Terrain 4x4² from 2017, no one had any doubt regarding the actual capabilities of this EV prototype.
Still, probably some of us wouldn’t have pictured a luxury electric vehicle as an SUV hiding in a pool of water. No worries, because Mercedes-Benz settled the mystery for everyone, with the first official video of the EQC 4x4² showcasing the prototype during a wakeboarding session!
Because it's a multinational conglomerate worth billions of dollars, Daimler wasn’t content to just show us any run-of-the-mill wakeboarding shenanigans. Nope, they had to include an off-road session, with lots of pebbles and pools of water (the location is probably a rock quarry) to dive right into. After all, the wakeboarder needs that life-sustaining liquid to perform some neat tricks.
And, of course, the pro-wakeboarder we see in the footage is none other than Sanne Meijer, a Dutch athlete that holds the honor of being the “youngest World Champion in pro-women wakeboarding,” according to the German automaker.
Sure, with an SUV riding on portal axles and a professional sportswoman, even those night tricks look effortless...