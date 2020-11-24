Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² Makes Nocturnal Wakeboarding Look Easy-Peasy

Mercedes-Benz recently realized there was a little detail missing from the fully-electric EQC’s description. Although the EQC 400 4MATIC is capable of dispatching its battery-stored energy to both axles, its rock-crawling credentials still leave something to be desired. Because parent company Daimler is also the proud maker of that crazy Unimog series, it got a little carried away and came up with the bonkers EQC 4x4² concept.

51 photos