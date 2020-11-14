Just Ten Major Innovations Are Never Enough for a Mercedes-Benz Flagship

W223, Sonderklasse, S-Klasse, S-Class. No matter what you call it, the flagship sedan of the Mercedes-Brand is instantly recognizable for any car aficionado. And it’s easy to spot it across time, even though its current designation has only been in use since back in 1993. But its trail of innovations can be traced back in time through every iteration, from the modern 220/221/222/223 series right down to the Pontons and Fintails of lore.