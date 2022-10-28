New BMW X6 '50 Jahre M Edition' Is Another Non-M Car Celebrating M's 50th Anniversary

There is apparently no such thing as having too many non-M vehicles celebrating the M sub-brand’s 50th anniversary, as BMW has just launched one more. It is an X6, based on the 40i M Sport, and it comes in limited numbers, with a few updates on the outside and in the cabin.
For now, only the company’s Indian branch has released details on the new X6 50 Jahre M Edition, stating that 10 of them are destined for the local market, each one carrying a starting price of 11,100,000 INR ($134,797).
The special ‘M’ logos decorate the crossover coupe, which also sports glossy black illuminated kidney grille, 20-inch wheels finished in Orbit Gray and M Sport brake calipers in Red High Gloss. Laser headlamps, Harman Kardon audio, four-zone climate control, heated and cooled cup holders, wireless charging pad, panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and many others are included.
Various BMW ConnectedDrive gizmos are part of the offering, and customers can bump the price even more by getting different optional extras for the special edition X6. Things that they won’t have to pay more for include the M leather-wrapped steering wheel, front sports seats, M Sport exhaust system, adaptive M suspension, and M aerodynamics package. The vehicle is offered in Black Sapphire Metallic, and M Carbon Black Metallic only.
Since it is based on the 40i variant of the X6, you already know what powers the brand’s new 50 Jahre M Edition model, don’t you? That’s right, it is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the gasoline engine produces 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The X6 40i is capable of dealing with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
