Cantieri Gagliotta Enters the U.S. Boat Market With 37-Foot Lobster 35

The 63rd edition of Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world’s largest in-water boat event, is well underway in Florida, with leading boat manufacturers from all around the globe debuting new and exciting vessels.
Italian shipbuilder Cantieri Gagliotta is also present at this year’s edition of the event with its luxury sports boat Lobster 35, which is a great option for spending a day or a week on the water. The elegant 37-foot (11.2-meter) cruiser they’re showcasing at FLIBS is the first US-spec example from the Naples-based builder and takes design cues from the classic American Downeast design.
“Interest in Down East-style dayboats is really high right now,” Gagliotta’s Walter Johnson is cited as saying by Robb Report. “Many of the luxury waterfront properties we specialize in have a dock ready for a new boat. It’s a great synergy.”
The Lobster 35’s hull is made of composite materials, namely vinyl ester resins, with the bottom and side in sandwich construction. Its profile mimics that of the classic lobster boats, with an imposing bow and raked-back windshield.
As for the layout, the oversized aft cockpit includes a dinette with seating for eight people and a retractable table. A compact galley under the hardtop and a swim platform at the stern complete the design. Below the deck, there is a spacious living/sleeping space that features a sofa, two beds, and a wardrobe.
The sports boat is powered by twin 270 hp/ 273.7 ps Mercury 3.0-liter V6 diesel motors with Bravo outdrives, which will allow it to reach a top speed of 36 mph/ 58 kph.
Lobster 35 was initially introduced in Europe, and Gagliotta’s first attempt to enter the U.S. market was in 2018 at the Newport Boat Show in Rhode Island. However, the Covid pandemic put a halt to those plans.
Considering most diesel-powered boats with inboard motors retail for well over $1 million, Cantieri Gagliotta’s Lobster 35 might prove a worthy rival on the U.S. market at just $799,000. Not to mention, prospective buyers won’t be faced with the usual waiting times to take delivery of their boats, as the Italian builder promises their units can be “driven off the lot” right away.
