Netflix to Air Formula 1: Drive to Survive Series on March 8, Trailer Released

Less than a year ago, Formula 1 and Netflix announced a partnership that was to result in the first ever behind the scenes look at the motorsport that has captivated millions. Now, as we gear up for the start of the 2019 season, the results of a year’s hard work are here in all their glory.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for the 10 episode series it now calls Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and said it will be available on the streaming service starting March 8.

The documentary is not actually centered on the races themselves, but rather on what goes on behind the scenes. For the first time in the sports history, a camera crew was given access to all the top drivers, team principals and team owners to capture them in never-before-seen images.

As a guarantee that the series could live up to the hype surrounding it is the fact that it has been co-produced by James Gay Rees, the man behind the 2010 Senna documentary, and Box to Box Films, also involved in the production of Senna.

"Netflix was the perfect platform on which to tell the inside story of this incredible sport. F1 has long been a world of colorful characters and super-sized ego's, thrills and drama, victory and tragedy but until now that world has been largely hidden and secretive from fans,” said in a statement Paul Martin, co-founder of Box to Box Films.

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive takes the viewers right into the heart of this world and shows what it is like to live, work and race within the world’s fastest sport."

According to Formula 1, the series will show each of the 21 races of the 2018 season, starting with Melbourne and ending with Abu Dhabi.

You can have a look at how the Formula 1: Drive to Survive shapes up to be in the trailer attached below.

