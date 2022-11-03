National Parks Service Says "No More Driving" on Upper Beach Drive, Closes It to Cars

The National Park Service said, back in July, that Upper Beach Drive will be closed to vehicles only from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Things have now changed. Pedestrians and cyclists will enjoy most of the urban oasis year-round without having to worry about drivers. Here’s how things will look like and where cars will still be allowed.
Rock Creek Park’s Beach Drive Road is one of the scenic routes locals and tourists can take to enjoy some silence and fresh air. The foliage, for example, is spectacular during fall. The National Parks Service (NPS) previously closed portions of Beach Drive Road for “seasonal recreation” purposes. However, after people started spending more and more time in the park, the authorities decided it was the right moment to revisit the applicable policy.
The NPS held a public consultation that contained three ideas – do nothing, close Upper Beach Drive for good, and keep the rules regarding seasonal closure. Even though they wanted to go with the latter, after people submitted their preferred scenario, the NPS decided to ban cars for good.
“A full-time closure of this section of Beach Drive will provide safer park experiences year-round by reducing conflicts between people who walk, bicycle and drive,” said the NPS in a press release available in full down below.
Until this policy gets revisited, Upper Beach Drive remains closed to cars. However, there are some portions of the scenic route where that are still accessible by cars. Wise Road, Military Road, and Ross Drive allow drivers to travel through Rock Creek Park via the middle part of Beach Drive.
Pedestrians and cyclists will enjoy around five new miles of roads only for them. The sections begin from Broad Branch Road to Joyce Road, from Picnic Area 10 to Wise Road, and from West Beach Drive to the border between DC and Maryland.
The NPS decision made a lot of people happy, and many have expressed their gratitude on various online platforms. Still, some disagree and argue the authorities should not “penalize the many for the pleasure of the few.”
The NPS worked together with the District of Columbia’s Department of Transportation to figure out if blocking this road indefinitely to drivers would make adjacent traffic a nightmare. Research revealed there would not be that much of an impact.
After careful consideration, the NPS has decided to keep the upper portion of Beach Drive closed to vehicles 365 days a year. Learn more: https://t.co/bT1V8Gov3x— Rock Creek Park (@RockCreekNPS) November 2, 2022