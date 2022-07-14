Zipline's Drones To Start Instant Medical Deliveries in Yet Another U.S. State

After making its drone delivery solutions available to customers in North Carolina, Zipline is now going for another state, helping with the airborne transport of medical products to hospitals in Washington.
It’s only been two weeks since Zipline announced its partnership with U.S. healthcare organizations Novant Health and Cardinal Health, to start long-range drone deliveries of medical supplies and meds in North Carolina. Pharmacy organization Magellan Rx Management has also had a partnership with the automated, on-demand delivery service provider since February, but in this case, Zipline delivers prescription medications via its drones, in that same location.
But Zipline’s goal is to continuously expand its services both in the United States and above. And the company seems to be on the right track, as it recently landed another deal. This time, it teamed up with MultiCare Health System, a non-profit healthcare organization in Washington. The two plan to launch the state’s first commercial drone deliveries and Zipline’s autonomous aircraft will be used to deliver a range of medical products through MultiCare’s network of facilities, which includes hospitals, doctors’ offices, and labs.
The instant delivery service will serve the Tacoma area, with the cargo to be delivered via drone consisting of lab samples, medications, and test kits.
In addition to improving the patient experience, Zipline will also help reduce traffic congestion and the emissions associated with urban last-mile deliveries, thanks to its electric, sustainable fleet. Zipline claims its solution can cut emissions by 96 percent when compared to conventional modes of transport.
Deliveries in Washington are scheduled to begin in 2024, pending regulatory approvals.
Zipline boasts of having flown over 24 million miles to date and having made over 335,000 deliveries, in the U.S., Japan, Ghana, and Rwanda. Its drones are constantly improved, with the company recently unveiling a new detection and avoidance system that uses onboard acoustic-based tech. The technology is touted as the Holy Grail of drones and it enables the aircraft to fly safely even in the most uncontrolled airspaces. Zipline’s drones offer ranges of up to 50 miles (80 km) on a charge.
