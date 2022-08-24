NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano Extend His Contract With Penske

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has signed a long-term contract with Team Penske, with the team announcing this in a press release on Wednesday. At the same time, Penske also recently extended the contract with Ryan Blaney.
Joey Logano is one of the best drivers on the NASCAR Cup Series grid, and since his debut with Penske in 2013, he has won 27 races. Some of these 27 victories were very iconic, like the 2015 Daytona 500 or the 2016 NASCAR All-star race. In this period of time, Logano has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in all but one season. In the 2022 season, Joey is currently in P4, having two wins and 12 top ten finishes.
"Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future," said Roger Penske.
Joey is already 32 years old, and Team Penske said that this long-term contract would keep him behind the No. 22 Ford Mustang wheel for years to come. As a result, it's nice to see that the trust between Roger Penske and Joey Logano is still there.
"Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I've had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track," said Joey Logano in the team press release. "For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none."
You can follow Joey Logano fighting for that important playoff spot on August 27 at 7:00 PM ET at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
