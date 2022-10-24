Nairobi Still Chocking the Aftermath of Red Bull Drift King's 2JZ Lexus RC F Drift Car

In Africa, Drifting is more of a South African thing. A little peek at their urban pop-culture scene will tell you just how much they love to shred tires on their BMW E34s. But there's been a change in the tide, and Red Bull just caught on to that wave in East Africa. After playing host to 2022 WRC, Nairobi is back in the limelight with Red Bull's drift king Ahmad Daham.