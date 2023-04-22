Mysterious 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Could Be a Backyard Gem, Internet Detectives Needed

Introduced in 1964 as an answer to the Rambler Classic and the downsized fourth-generation Ford Fairlane, the Chevrolet Chevelle morphed into a fully-fledged muscle car toward the late 1960s. Sure, the lineup still included sedans and wagons with inline-six and small-block V8 power, but the muscle car craze prompted Chevy to offer a few souped-up coupes and drop-tops.
1970 is widely regarded as the Chevelle's golden year on the high-performance front. The range-topping SS came with a 402-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 rated at 350 horsepower as standard (badged as a "396"), but Chevy also offered a 375-horsepower version. Customers could also opt for the massive 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8, also available in two flavors. Both were sourced from the C3 Corvette.
Dubbed LS5, the least potent mill came with 360 horsepower on tap. Then there was the LS6, which had identical displacement but developed a whopping 450 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel Holley carburetor and forged internals. Yup, that's 25 horses more than the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI that Mopar offered at the time. The torque figure was just as impressive at 500 pound-feet (678 Nm), also slightly higher than the HEMI's 490-pound-foot (664-Nm) rating.
Chevrolet dropped the LS6 option in 1971, leaving the 1970 version one of the rarest and most desirable Chevelles. Records show that the company built 4,475 cars, but the figure also includes the El Camino. The LS5, on the other hand, soldiered on with 365 horsepower. While not as potent as the LS6, it's the most desirable option for 1971-model-year Chevelles.
Come 2023 and unmolested examples are increasingly hard to find. Sure, Chevrolet built about 9,500 units, which is far from scarce, but most of these cars are currently rotting away in junkyards and barns. The derelict silver example you see here might be one of those cars. I say "might" because even though the badges suggest it's a 454 LS5, the engine is missing, and some parts hint that it might have had a small-block V8.
Yes, the 1971 Chevelle SS also came with a small block in 1971, with the base version featuring a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) rated at 245 horsepower. Chevrolet also offered a 270-horsepower variant of the same mill.
So is this Chevelle a real SS 454, or is it a 350 car with a fake "454" badge? Is it even a true SS or just a regular hardtop that's been fancied up by the previous owner? As our host points out, it's difficult to tell with so many components missing, but maybe we're missing something. Let me know in the comments. Why does it matter since the car is already junked, you ask? Well, suppose it's indeed a Chevelle SS 454 LS5. In that case, I'd say it's worth saving since these hardtops are increasingly harder to find nowadays.
Dubbed LS5, the least potent mill came with 360 horsepower on tap. Then there was the LS6, which had identical displacement but developed a whopping 450 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel Holley carburetor and forged internals. Yup, that's 25 horses more than the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI that Mopar offered at the time. The torque figure was just as impressive at 500 pound-feet (678 Nm), also slightly higher than the HEMI's 490-pound-foot (664-Nm) rating.
Chevrolet dropped the LS6 option in 1971, leaving the 1970 version one of the rarest and most desirable Chevelles. Records show that the company built 4,475 cars, but the figure also includes the El Camino. The LS5, on the other hand, soldiered on with 365 horsepower. While not as potent as the LS6, it's the most desirable option for 1971-model-year Chevelles.
Come 2023 and unmolested examples are increasingly hard to find. Sure, Chevrolet built about 9,500 units, which is far from scarce, but most of these cars are currently rotting away in junkyards and barns. The derelict silver example you see here might be one of those cars. I say "might" because even though the badges suggest it's a 454 LS5, the engine is missing, and some parts hint that it might have had a small-block V8.
Yes, the 1971 Chevelle SS also came with a small block in 1971, with the base version featuring a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) rated at 245 horsepower. Chevrolet also offered a 270-horsepower variant of the same mill.
So is this Chevelle a real SS 454, or is it a 350 car with a fake "454" badge? Is it even a true SS or just a regular hardtop that's been fancied up by the previous owner? As our host points out, it's difficult to tell with so many components missing, but maybe we're missing something. Let me know in the comments. Why does it matter since the car is already junked, you ask? Well, suppose it's indeed a Chevelle SS 454 LS5. In that case, I'd say it's worth saving since these hardtops are increasingly harder to find nowadays.