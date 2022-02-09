This Rare 1965 Rambler Classic 770 Is Going to Waste in an AMC-Packed Backyard

More on this:

1 Super-Rare 1956 Dodge Texan Found in 300-Car Junkyard, Needs a Lot of Love

2 This Farm in the Middle of Nowhere Is Home to an Abandoned Fleet of Old Chevrolets

3 Seemingly Abandoned Property Is Packed With Old Fords and Chevrolets, Rare Gems Included

4 1957 Chevrolet 210 Was Left to Rot in a Junkyard, Takes First Drive in 50 Years

5 Mr. Norm's 1971 Dodge Charger Junkyard Find Sitting Out in the Cold Is a Sad Sight