autoevolution
 

MV Agusta Splits Ways With Mercedes-AMG, Plans New 4-Cylinder

19 Dec 2017, 10:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Italian luxury motorcycle maker MV Agusta sure went through a lot of problems in the past, but it seems that the company is doing great recently as it’s back on its feet and looks further to launch a whole new 4-cylinder platform in 2018.
28 photos
2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC2018 MV Agusta F4 RC
MV Agusta officially announced it repurchased the 25 percent share of the company owned by Mercedes-AMG since 2014 and aims to strengthen its play in the super-premium sportbike market by concentrating its future investments on the development of an all-new 4-cylinder platform. The first model built on it is said to arrive next as soon as next year.

The turnaround that started at the beginning of 2016 shifted MV Agusta back to a positive result for the 2017 fiscal year thanks to the success of the new product range. The launch of the all-new Dragster 800 RR had a positive impact and the company managed to raise the order portfolio higher than its estimated production.

For those of you who are new to this financial struggle, here’s a short history of MV Agusta. It started in 1971, with the company losing its guiding force, co-founder Count Domenico Agusta. The brand also won its last Grand Prix in 1976, after which it went out of the racing scene.

Being on an economical sharp edge, MV Agusta was forced to seek a new financial partner, and soon found one - public financing giant EFIM, which also demanded the company to stay away from the motorcycle industry for a while in order to straighten its finances. Production stopped but the brand continued to sell bikes until 1980, when the last bike made reached its new owner.

In 1991, Cagiva bought MV Agusta, and in 1997 it introduced the company’s first new model, the F4. More models followed and in 1999, the group got reorganized for strategic purposes, with MV Agusta becoming the main division, shielding Cagiva and Husqvarna.

However, this push threw the Italian company in heavy debt and soon got acquired by Malaysian car maker Proton, which then sold it in 2005 to GEVI SpA. In July the same year, MV Agusta also lost its Husqvarna subsidiary, which got acquired by BMW.

In 2008, Harley-Davidson showed its curiosity for the company, but a year later it divested its interest and sold MV Agusta to Claudio Castiglioni and his wholly owned holding company MV Agusta Motor Holding S.r.l.

Sales then started to finally grow by 50 percent in the first three months of 2010, and in 2014, Mercedes-AMG announced a long-term partnership with the brand and the acquisition of 25% shares. This only lasted for three years, as with the recent announcements, MV Agusta is a whole again, ready to impress its fans with a whole new model next year.
mv agusta f4 MV Agusta bike industry street bike
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MV AGUSTA models:
MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800All MV AGUSTA models  