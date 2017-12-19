MV Agusta Splits Ways With Mercedes-AMG, Plans New 4-Cylinder

Italian luxury motorcycle maker MV Agusta sure went through a lot of problems in the past, but it seems that the company is doing great recently as it’s back on its feet and looks further to launch a whole new 4-cylinder platform in 2018.

The turnaround that started at the beginning of 2016 shifted MV Agusta back to a positive result for the 2017 fiscal year thanks to the success of the new product range. The launch of the all-new Dragster 800 RR had a positive impact and the company managed to raise the order portfolio higher than its estimated production.



For those of you who are new to this financial struggle, here’s a short history of MV Agusta. It started in 1971, with the company losing its guiding force, co-founder Count Domenico Agusta. The brand also won its last Grand Prix in 1976, after which it went out of the racing scene.



Being on an economical sharp edge, MV Agusta was forced to seek a new financial partner, and soon found one - public financing giant EFIM, which also demanded the company to stay away from the motorcycle industry for a while in order to straighten its finances. Production stopped but the brand continued to sell bikes until 1980, when the last bike made reached its new owner.



In 1991, Cagiva bought MV Agusta, and in 1997 it introduced the company’s first new model, the



However, this push threw the Italian company in heavy debt and soon got acquired by Malaysian car maker Proton, which then sold it in 2005 to GEVI SpA. In July the same year, MV Agusta also lost its Husqvarna subsidiary, which got acquired by BMW.



In 2008, Harley-Davidson showed its curiosity for the company, but a year later it divested its interest and sold MV Agusta to Claudio Castiglioni and his wholly owned holding company MV Agusta Motor Holding S.r.l.



MV Agusta officially announced it repurchased the 25 percent share of the company owned by Mercedes-AMG since 2014 and aims to strengthen its play in the super-premium sportbike market by concentrating its future investments on the development of an all-new 4-cylinder platform. The first model built on it is said to arrive next as soon as next year.