MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli Looks So Cool That it Hurts

A special edition Dragster 800 RC
wasn’t enough for the Italian company to amaze us in 2018 so it just unveiled a new one - a limited production MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli.
After decades of collaboration, MV Agusta chose Pirelli as its sole tire supplier, and the two companies decided to celebrate this moment by putting out a special Brutale 800 RR Pirelli model coming with exclusive equipment and special liveries.
As the name suggests, the base of the bike is the standard MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
sport naked, which is already a beast of a bike thanks to its powerful inline-three engine and mixed structure architecture.
The first thing that sets the Brutale 800 Pirelli apart from the stock model is the paint scheme, which was specially conceived by specialists from the Castiglioni Research Center and Pirelli Design to enhance the lines of the bike.
In fact, there are two setups, with the first proposal having a matte black base with glossy red painted inserts. The Pirelli logo is also done in red on the sides of the tank along with the Diablo logo to identify the range of the high-performance tires that come fitted. The second color scheme is formed by a gray base with blue inserts.
Other special features include a custom-made saddle with stitching that matches each of the two color schemes, black painted headlights unit and subframe, and F4-derived rims to offer reduced weight and increased handling.
The rear rim is also wider to accommodate a wider tire, and the bike comes with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber that features colored walls as you can see in the attached photo gallery.
You’ll be able to see the new Brutale 800 RR Pirelli in the flesh at this year’s EICMA show in Milan from 9 through 12 November, in Pavilion 22, Stand 148.