autoevolution
 

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli Looks So Cool That it Hurts

3 Nov 2017, 13:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
A special edition Dragster 800 RC wasn’t enough for the Italian company to amaze us in 2018 so it just unveiled a new one - a limited production MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli.
10 photos
2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli
After decades of collaboration, MV Agusta chose Pirelli as its sole tire supplier, and the two companies decided to celebrate this moment by putting out a special Brutale 800 RR Pirelli model coming with exclusive equipment and special liveries.

As the name suggests, the base of the bike is the standard MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR sport naked, which is already a beast of a bike thanks to its powerful inline-three engine and mixed structure architecture.

The first thing that sets the Brutale 800 Pirelli apart from the stock model is the paint scheme, which was specially conceived by specialists from the Castiglioni Research Center and Pirelli Design to enhance the lines of the bike.

In fact, there are two setups, with the first proposal having a matte black base with glossy red painted inserts. The Pirelli logo is also done in red on the sides of the tank along with the Diablo logo to identify the range of the high-performance tires that come fitted. The second color scheme is formed by a gray base with blue inserts.

Other special features include a custom-made saddle with stitching that matches each of the two color schemes, black painted headlights unit and subframe, and F4-derived rims to offer reduced weight and increased handling.

The rear rim is also wider to accommodate a wider tire, and the bike comes with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber that features colored walls as you can see in the attached photo gallery.

You’ll be able to see the new Brutale 800 RR Pirelli in the flesh at this year’s EICMA show in Milan from 9 through 12 November, in Pavilion 22, Stand 148.
mv agusta brutale 800 MV Agusta 800 brutale naked Pirelli
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MV AGUSTA models:
MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800 LUSSOMV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA TURISMO VELOCE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA RIVALE 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER RR LH44MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800MV AGUSTA DRAGSTER 800All MV AGUSTA models  