Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers, and Challengers Are Forever Banned From Coffee & Cars Events

All Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers, and Challengers have been permanently banned from all coffee and cars events in Houston. The decision follows reckless demonstrations of bad driving manners on public roads following such meetings.
The organizers of the event first set a temporary ban on muscle cars back in November 2023 and were hoping that the decision would discourage the owners of such models, usually tempted to do burnouts, donuts, and revving on their way out after coffee and cars events.
However, the temporary ban was not enough, and it has just turned from "temporary" to "permanent." This means that modern Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers and Challengers, and Chevrolet Camaros will no longer be accepted in one of the largest weekly automotive gatherings in the US.
Coffee and cars organizers announced their decision in an Instagram post with a photo showing people lined up in the street to see cars driving out of such events and anticipating such maneuvers.
"Those who support this behavior aren't true car enthusiasts," the post reads, pointing at those who watch the after-show in the street and saying, "It all starts with you. These are the so-called enthusiasts who have ruined our car gathering."
This pretty much translates to pedestrians causing the high-powered, rear-wheel drive Mustang, Charger, Challenger, and Camaro drivers to be reckless, which is a very daring thing to say considering the circumstances. It can't possibly be only spectators to blame for Mustangs crashing into crowds in the street. From now on, the Coffee and Cars gatherings will be invitational-only events.
The restriction does not extend to classic muscle cars. Therefore, owners of classic Mustangs, for instance, can still attend the gatherings in Houston. However, the organizers have not mentioned the age of these cars in order to be able to join the weekly reunions.
The post on social media has sparked controversy. Instagram users point out that those who come by foot to see cars driving out of the gathering place are far from being guilty of the drivers' behavior.
Furthermore, others highlight the fact that not all muscle car drivers go out there crashing into crowds, curbs, or light poles.
There are people suggesting the Cars & Coffee organizers ask for the help of police instead of trying to keep certain drivers out of public parking lots. Most of the time, such gatherings do have place in public parking lots.
The first Coffee and Cars gathering took place back in 2004 with only 12 attendees. Now, on some Saturdays, there are thousands of drivers and people who come check out the participating cars. Keeping the muscle cars out will significantly reduce the numbers.
However, the temporary ban was not enough, and it has just turned from "temporary" to "permanent." This means that modern Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers and Challengers, and Chevrolet Camaros will no longer be accepted in one of the largest weekly automotive gatherings in the US.
Coffee and cars organizers announced their decision in an Instagram post with a photo showing people lined up in the street to see cars driving out of such events and anticipating such maneuvers.
"Those who support this behavior aren't true car enthusiasts," the post reads, pointing at those who watch the after-show in the street and saying, "It all starts with you. These are the so-called enthusiasts who have ruined our car gathering."
This pretty much translates to pedestrians causing the high-powered, rear-wheel drive Mustang, Charger, Challenger, and Camaro drivers to be reckless, which is a very daring thing to say considering the circumstances. It can't possibly be only spectators to blame for Mustangs crashing into crowds in the street. From now on, the Coffee and Cars gatherings will be invitational-only events.
The restriction does not extend to classic muscle cars. Therefore, owners of classic Mustangs, for instance, can still attend the gatherings in Houston. However, the organizers have not mentioned the age of these cars in order to be able to join the weekly reunions.
The post on social media has sparked controversy. Instagram users point out that those who come by foot to see cars driving out of the gathering place are far from being guilty of the drivers' behavior.
Furthermore, others highlight the fact that not all muscle car drivers go out there crashing into crowds, curbs, or light poles.
There are people suggesting the Cars & Coffee organizers ask for the help of police instead of trying to keep certain drivers out of public parking lots. Most of the time, such gatherings do have place in public parking lots.
The first Coffee and Cars gathering took place back in 2004 with only 12 attendees. Now, on some Saturdays, there are thousands of drivers and people who come check out the participating cars. Keeping the muscle cars out will significantly reduce the numbers.