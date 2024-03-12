World's First Twin-Turbo SRT Demon 170 Dreams of Being the Most Powerful out There

This project started with three Demons. That is why they called the entire thing 3 Demons Performance, in the first place. And then number 4 showed up out of nowhere and now, they want to make it the most powerful and the fastest in the world. To do just that, they make it twin-turbocharged. It will be the first 2023 turbocharged model.
It all started with a couple of phone calls. Two hours from the first call, they were already signing the papers for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 number 4.
The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is painted in Go Mango, which is similar to Hemi Orange but with a more intense pearlescent effect. The Demon 170 looks quite red on video and in photos, but it is as orange as it gets.
Now, the 3 D Performance team wants to make this Dodge the most powerful and fastest Demon 170 out there. That is a very high standard because the model is a muse for tuning houses.
But they claim they have the means to reach that target. It all starts with taking out the supercharger and putting in a twin-turbo kit. They are aware that they "are going to break a lot of hearts taking the supercharger off." But it might just be worth it.
John Urist from Hellion Turbo received the Challenger Demon 170 from 3 Demons Performance. He is going to put it up on the dyno to see what it can do, bring it back to Hellion for a twin-turbo kit installation, and then, take it back to the dyno to see how much power it makes without the supercharger.
Strapped to the dyno, the stock Challenger SRT Demon 170 spins out 923 horsepower and 878 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. A few hours and a Hellion turbo kit later, Go Mango goes up on the dyno again. The supercharger is 114 pounds (52 kilograms), and the new intake manifold is only 37 (17 kilograms). So, it is not just extra power that the change is bringing, but it is also shaving off some weight in the engine area. Some of the missing weight is countered by the charge piping.
With a pair of Hellion 64/66 T4 turbochargers in, the car makes between 120 and 140 more horsepower. It has 1,275 rear-wheel horsepower and 1,204 pound-feet of torque with the stock engine and the twin-turbo kit. And there is definitely space for more. The car still has the stock exhaust, leaving room for several more mods.
However, Go Mango is still far behind what Hennessey did back in January. Their Demon is not a 170 anymore, but a 1700, with the numbers indicating the amount of horsepower that it has.
We have yet to find out the performance figures that Go Mango is capable of. And it is going to happen soon because this car is going racing. Before that happens, though, they must know that Hennessey's purple Demon does the quarter mile in 7.9 seconds at 180 mph.
The stock 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 rolled off the production line with the almighty 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine that is fed by a 3.0-liter IHI supercharger to deliver 1,025 horsepower when running on E85 ethanol. But that is all history now, because Dodge decided to retire the Challenger and HEMI both.
